American International Group Inc. Has $20.89 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.70. 1,689,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.44. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

