American International Group Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 595,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after buying an additional 164,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 451,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 203,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 109,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after buying an additional 242,442 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 99,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 6,855,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,329,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

