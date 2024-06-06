American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.45. 619,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,359. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.