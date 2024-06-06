Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430,174 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,515,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

