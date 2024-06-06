Alex Ball Sells 5,263 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$78,664.48.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 2.3 %

AYA opened at C$14.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,447.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$15.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

