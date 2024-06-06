Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $2.04 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

