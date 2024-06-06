Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Purchases C$2,763,600.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 50,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$90.51 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$59.36 and a 52 week high of C$96.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

