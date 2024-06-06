agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969,515 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.60% of agilon health worth $183,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in agilon health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in agilon health by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,902,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 650,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,396. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.59. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGL shares. TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Baird R W raised agilon health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

