Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,435,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,470,828. The stock has a market cap of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

