Adrian Sainsbury Buys 31 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £148.18 ($189.85).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($195.41).

On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($188.34).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON CBG traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 459.60 ($5.89). 227,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,604. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.65 million, a P/E ratio of 488.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.79). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 541.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.09) to GBX 425 ($5.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.80) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.40).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

