ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.
ABM Industries Price Performance
ABM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
