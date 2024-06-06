4,937 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,570,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,827,968. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

