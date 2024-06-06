3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Declares Dividend of $0.19

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1937 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
3i Group Stock Up 0.6 %
TGOPY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43.
About 3i Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.