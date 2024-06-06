3i Group (LON:III) Insider Sells £668,473.81 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider James Hatchley sold 23,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,903 ($37.19), for a total value of £668,473.81 ($856,468.69).

3i Group Stock Up 0.6 %

3i Group stock opened at GBX 2,959 ($37.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,995 ($38.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,876.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,568.17.

3i Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a yield of 1.16%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,217.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($36.07) to GBX 3,050 ($39.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Stories

