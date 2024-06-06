360 Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,434,000 after buying an additional 185,398 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.84. 168,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.09 and a 200-day moving average of $320.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $352.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

