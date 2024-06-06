3,278 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $29,629,431. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.90. 462,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,590. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

