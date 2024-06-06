27,322 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,682. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

