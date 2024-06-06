24,958 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Bought by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NULV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,912 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
