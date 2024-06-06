1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $35.08 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 420,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,083,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Onsemi by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 103,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $697,276,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 129,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Onsemi by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 114,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Onsemi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,590,000 after buying an additional 43,565 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,562,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

