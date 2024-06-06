1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $572.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.75. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.30 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

