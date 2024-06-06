1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $236.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 237.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Progressive worth $236,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,963. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.13.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

