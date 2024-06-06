1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $206.91 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $206,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

Adobe stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $458.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,021. The company has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.87. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $417.74 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.03.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

