1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,431,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 4.33% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $326,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after buying an additional 2,394,853 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,851,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after purchasing an additional 415,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,984,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 294,302 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BEP shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

BEP stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $27.81. 367,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

