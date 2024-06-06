1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,289,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 157,542 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.65% of Suncor Energy worth $682,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 3,601,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.