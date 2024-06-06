10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 565,059 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.