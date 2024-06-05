Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.4% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

