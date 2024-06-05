ZClassic Price Tops $0.0619 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $574,893.49 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

