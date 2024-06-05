Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.31. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFH. Barclays lowered their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

BFH opened at $40.98 on Monday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 586.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,687,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 1,331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 302,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 281,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 414,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

