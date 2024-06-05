X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.08

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 7938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USSG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 614.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

