Wrapped Pulse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $466.70 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $466.70 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,526,049,484,862 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,516,748,305,276.583. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000512 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $2,527,410.96 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

