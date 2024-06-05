WPP plc (LON:WPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 24.40 Per Share

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WPP opened at GBX 812.60 ($10.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 796.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 759.15. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 656 ($8.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.80 ($11.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 961 ($12.31).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

