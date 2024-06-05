WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the previous session’s volume of 23,645 shares.The stock last traded at $69.67 and had previously closed at $70.20.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 989.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $622,000.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

