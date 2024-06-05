WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.79

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 34412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $950.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,894 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 128,329 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 40.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 209,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,278 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

