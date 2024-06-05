Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $251,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $254.10. 91,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,804. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

