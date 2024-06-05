Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
