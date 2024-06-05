Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953 in the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

