VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.93

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 79094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.90.

FORA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.34 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.02.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

