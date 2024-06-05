Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $172,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 69.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,521. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

