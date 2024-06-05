Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.82. The company had a trading volume of 162,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

