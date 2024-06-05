UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,424 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned 1.28% of UnitedHealth Group worth $6,244,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 25,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $504.12. 1,312,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,055. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $490.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

