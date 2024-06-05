UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after purchasing an additional 527,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,802,231,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,787,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,895,000 after acquiring an additional 341,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,984,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,143,004,000 after acquiring an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,757,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,829,000 after acquiring an additional 352,710 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.85. 698,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.08 and its 200-day moving average is $508.43. The stock has a market cap of $462.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

