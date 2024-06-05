Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $11.24 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $11.24 or 0.00015823 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.75 billion and $842.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00117961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 472.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

