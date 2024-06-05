UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Trading Down 1.5 %

UBS stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,309,000 after buying an additional 2,602,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,902,000 after buying an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.