Traders Purchase Large Volume of T-Mobile US Put Options (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical volume of 14,837 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,865,711 shares of company stock worth $1,121,805,478. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

TMUS traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.83. 3,115,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.38. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $126.05 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

