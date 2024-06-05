Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $8.22 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Target Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TGT traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

