Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 16,737 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.01. The company had a trading volume of 645,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,064. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

