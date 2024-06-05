Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 43,733 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,449. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

