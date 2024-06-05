Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 3,864,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 29,377,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tilray

Tilray Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78,292 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tilray by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Tilray by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.