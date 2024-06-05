Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 2,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,969.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 241,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 52,134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

