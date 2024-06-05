The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Mosaic has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

